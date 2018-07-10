Thomas, John T. Jun 11, 1947 - Jul 6, 2018 Survived by daughter, Tasha (Sidney) Thomas-Ventry; grandson, Jaylon D. Wills; great-granddaughter, Jayla M. Wills all of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Marquita Aludogbu-Ali of Omaha, NE; host of other relatives and many friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

