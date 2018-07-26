Thomas, Jeanne R. May 25, 1974 - Jul 24, 2018 Preceded in death by best friend Blaine. Survived by daughters Ashley and Lilly; grandmother Carol Lorenzen; mother Denise; father Jerry; sister Alysia; brothers Chad and Bret; grandchildren Connor and Skylar. VISITATION Friday after 5pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE 7pm, at the funeral home. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

