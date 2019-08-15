Thomas, James W. Age 75 Of Yutan, NE. Survived by his wife, Marian; daughters, Stephanie (Gerry) Bisaillon and Nikki (Ed) Hobza; grandchildren: Drake and Dryden Hobza and Kaitlyn and Lexi Bisaillon, all of Yutan. VISITATION: Friday, noon to 8pm, at the funeral home in Yutan with family receiving friends from 6-8pm. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10:30am, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Yutan. Interment: Hollst Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the Yutan Fire Dept. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME Yutan, NE | (402) 625-2222

