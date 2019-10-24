Thomas, Dr. Clyde June 9, 1942 - October 19, 2019 Dr. Clyde Thomas was a longtime resident (40 years) of Omaha, NE, but spent the last 12 years of his life in Texas. He was born on June 9, 1942 in Haslam, TX, to his late parents, John and Virginia Thomas. Dr. Thomas passed away at age 77 on Saturday, October 19, in Mesquite, TX, at his home with his sister and caregiver for the past 12 years, Sarah Coats. The schools that Dr. Thomas attended include Marion Anderson Elementary school in Joaquin, TX; C.H. Daniels High School in Center, TX; Prairie View A & M College in Prairie View, TX; The University of Nebraska at Omaha; and The University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Dr. Thomas had a passion for education which caused him to seek and attain his PhD. His mantra was "Stay in School," and was displayed on both of his canary yellow vehicles, his 3-wheel Tryke and his Classic 1970 Corvette. He would use this mantra to encourage young people to continue their educations. He served in the United States Army from 19671970, where he earned many awards and certificates including Rifle Sharpshooter and Military Policeman. His church affiliation was Church of God in Christ. Dr. Thomas was a Mathematics Teacher in the Omaha Public School system and a Mental Health Professional. He served as the Mathematics Department Chair and Instructor. He also owned a softball team, "Thomas Enterprises," who won many trophies throughout multiple states. Over the course of his life, he was active in community and service organizations like Alpha Phi Alpha, Shriners, Masons, Diablo Motorcycle Club, and MAD DADS. He was also a Softball Commissioner, a Halfway House Counselor, and a YMCA Counselor. Dr. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Thomas; and his youngest brother, Eric Thomas. He is survived by his daughter, India Thomas Kelly of Tacoma, WA; her two daughters (his granddaughters), Tiara Kelly and Aujahnae Porter both of Tacoma, WA; his son, Clyde Thomas, II of Omaha, NE; two brothers, William Thomas, Sr. (Maria) of Tyler, TX; David Thomas, Sr. (Andrea) of Dallas, TX; six sisters, Evelyn Cooper of Tyler, TX; Geraldine Steele of Center, TX; Delois Stripling (Verlon) of San Augustine, TX; Shirley Johnson of Carthage, TX; Sarah Coats of Mesquite, TX (his caregiver for the past 12 years); Joyce Mitchell (Joe) of Garland, TX. VISITATION: Friday, 68pm, at Hicks Mortuary in Center, TX. FUNERAL SERVICES: Saturday, October 26, 1pm, at Triumph the Church of God in Christ, in Center, TX, under the direction of Hicks Mortuary. Elder Lon Boyce will officiate. Interment: Westview Cemetery in Center, TX.
