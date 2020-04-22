Thomas, Donald D.

Thomas, Donald D. Age 85 Donald D. Thomas, of Waterloo, NE, formerly of Tekamah and Omaha, passed away April 18, 2020. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Bowland); children: Brian (Annette) of Omaha, Cindi (Kieth) Hansen of Waterloo, and Brad (Mary Jo) of Ashland; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Private services to be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

