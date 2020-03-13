Thomas, Dennis D.

Thomas, Dennis D. Age 65 Of Omaha, NE. Survived by wife, Ann; sons, Marcus (Kate) and Collin (Stephanie), all of Omaha; grandchildren, Charlie, Joey and Vivian; sisters, Cecilia Chilcott and Rose Baker, both of North Platte, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 3-5pm; FUNERAL: Monday, March 23, 2020, at 10:30am, all at the funeral home. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

