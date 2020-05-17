Thomas, Albert C. April 1, 1934 - May 11, 2020 Age 86 of Plattsmouth. Preceded in death by parents, Albert O. and Leona Thomas; brothers, Lyle and Kenneth Thomas; son, Kristian Thomas. Survived by wife, Norma Thomas, Plattsmouth; daughter, LeeAnn (Larry) Renshaw, Omaha; son, Brian (Pat) Thomas, Papillion; stepdaughter, Debbie (Jay) Erichsen, Phoenix, AZ; stepson, Gary (Cathy) Marcotte, Plattsmouth; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and faithful dog, Hatty. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | 402-296-4445

