Thom, LeRoy W. Age 93 LeRoy W. Thom passed away peacefully at his residence near Hastings, NE, on July 29, 2018. SERVICES: 10:30am Thursday, August 2, at Peace Lutheran Church located at 906 California Ave., Hastings, NE, with Rev. Marcus J. Mackay officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. VISITATION: 1-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. LIVINGSTON BUTLER VOLLAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 1225 N. Elm Ave. Hastings NE 68901 402-462-2147

