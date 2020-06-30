Thode, Roland L. October 20, 1933 - June 29, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Barbara Ann Thode. Survived by children, Philip (Deborah) Thode, Teresa Thode, Angela (Brian) Bellinghausen and Paul (Jenny) Thode; six grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. SERVICE Wednesday, July1, 11am at the Pacific Street Chapel. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

