Thielen, Angie Nicole "Nicki" August 16, 1970 - November 1, 2019 Survived by husband, Jeffrey L.; son, Jonathan; mother, Susan Mixon (Daryl); sister, Wendy Schroeppel (Bud); niece and nephew, Grace and Braxton; and cousin, Kathy Halfspring. Family will receive friends 5-7pm Monday at West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Nebraska Children's Home Society or Little White Dog Rescue. Additional Services in Arkansas. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

