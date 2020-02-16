Thiele, Jacob J.

Thiele, Jacob J. July 6, 1979 - February 13, 2020 Preceded in death by grandparents. Survived by mother, Elizabeth "B.J." Thiele (Jerry Schroder); father, Moses Thiele (Teresa); brother, Nick (Levi); sister, Maurissa Genant (Zach); aunts; uncles; and nieces. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, February 18th, 7pm at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q Street), with family Receiving friends from 4-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, February 19th, 10:30am at St. Gerald Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the Stephen Center; or to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

