Thelen, Marlene August 29, 1949 - July 23, 2019 Once upon a time Marlene Furby was born in Grand Island, NE to Monica and Elroy. Little Marlene was spunky and rarely naughty. Her love for cooking developed at a young age by her mom's side. It was a common scene in the Furby household to host their extended family for holidays. There were 36 cousins alone and no one can actually recall how everyone fit in their house. Trips to visit their relative's farms and vacations to the Smoky Mountains were highlights of her childhood. In her High School and College years (Go Huskers!) Marlene developed friendships she would cherish for a lifetime. She fell in love and married Patrick Thelen (aka Captain Pat) and they tied the knot on August 2, 1969. Her children, Emily and Joshua, came on the scene years later and stole her heart. Marlene was an Elementary School Teacher for 25 years at Stolley Park in Grand Island. She was very humble about her profession and it brought her great joy. Marlene's family enjoyed hearing from former students who remember her as one of their favorites, including her nephew, Justin. The children under her care would mind their p's and q' s and learn from the greatest on proper grammar. Before autocorrect there was Mrs. Thelen. Fur babies and grand dogs were always in the mix. Sam, Sam II, Wendy, Ashley and Wrigley were the golden retrievers that Marlene welcomed to her home, complete with full roaming privileges on beds and couches. They never strayed far from her side, especially as a fresh piece of toast was always readily available. She loved to dress them up in their "clothes" with the appropriate holiday theme. No Husker tailgate was complete without Marlene's homemade Runzas, chili, or a chip and dip. She could transform the many hotel rooms she and Pat stayed at into a mobile-Thelen home with a Yankee candle, a nut or slice of cheese complete with a Bud Light for any visitor that might stop by. Lake of the Ozarks was an oasis for Marlene and her family. Though she never permanently lived there, cashiers at the outlet mall may have addressed her on a first name basis. Her kids always looked forward to arrival at the lake as it typically meant a hot beef sandwich awaiting them. Vegas would rival as her next favorite vacation spot. Marlene was never far from the black jack table. Holidays and birthdays were her specialty. Months of preparation went into finding the perfect gifts for each family member, wrapped with her signature touch. A dinner table spread with festive table clothes, greenery and a special favor or game was a center point to any occasion. Her home looked like a page out of Midwest Living magazine. Hence her nickname "Martha (Stewart)." A constant theme of Marlene's life was taking great care of others. Her thoughtfulness came to life in handwritten letters, funny cards and a gift that would brighten someone's day. There was also no one that could top her one liner's or sense of sarcasm. Marlene's legacy will be carried on by her husband, Patrick; and her siblings, Allen Furby, Rodney Walker and Tammy Greenwalt; along with her children, Joshua and Tracy Thelen, and Brian and Emily Minderman. Her grandchildren: Ginger, Sebastian, Henry and Leo will remember a grandma that loved to read them books, tell incriminating stories of their parents that would make them squeal with laughter and she always found an opportunity to sneak them a sweet treat. Those that have loved Marlene will smile when they see a colorful floral bouquet, a pretty piece of pottery, a Vera Bradley purse, or a good crossword puzzle. She was a one of a kind wife, mom, sister, aunt, grandma, friend and teacher that will be cherished in our hearts and memories. In her words.we love you more, Marlene!
