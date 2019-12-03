Theisen, Joyce K.

Theisen, Joyce K. Age 78 Joyce K. Theisen passed away November 30, 2019. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1959 and retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Shipley; mother, Evelyn Shipley; stepfather, Royal Shipley; grandson, Noah Gnader. Joyce is survived by her children, Michael Gnader (Jere Lynn), Steven Gnader (Sheli), Julie Davis (Tony); brother, Howard Shipley (Mary Ann); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the COPD Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.