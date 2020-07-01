Theis, Susan A.

Theis, Susan A. Age 75 - June 23, 2020 Passed away June 23, 2020, in Mount Juliet, TN. She was a 1963 graduate of Notre Dame Academy. Preceded in death by father, Albert Theis; mother, Susan Bialy Theis Walters. She is survived by sisters, Catherine Holbrook, Omaha, NE, and Helen Walters Thompson, Mount Juliet, TN; brothers, Jim (Jan) Walters, Jacksonville, FL, and Jerry (Donna) Walters, Gillette, WY.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. After retiring following many years at PPIC (Covaris), Sue moved to the Nashville area to enjoy attending concerts of her favorite artists, watching the birds and wildlife of the area, and the attention of her two favorite cats. If you would like to honor her memory, please contribute to a local cat or wildlife rescue group. SERVICES PENDING. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet Mt. Juliet, TN 615-758-8818

