Thedinga, Grace Elizabeth Grace Elizabeth Thedinga was born into heaven July 30, 2018. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Survived by parents, Michael and Morgan Thedinga of Omaha; and grandparents, Rick and Bertie Thedinga of Shakopee, MN; and Paul and Dawn Hegert of Eagle, NE. Private graveside services held at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

