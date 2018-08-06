Thedens, Carol R. Age 81 - Aug 3, 2018 VISITATION Monday, August 6, 4-7pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S 96th St. COMMITTAL SERVICE Tuesday, August 7, 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery with CELEBRATION of CAROL'S LIFE to follow at 11am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Memorials suggested to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church (for preschool scholarships) or Parkinson's Nebraska BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

