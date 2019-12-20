Tharnish, Randy P. Age 69 Randy P. Tharnish died at home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by mother, Berniece; brother, Richard; nieces, Jordan and Jessica. Survived by sisters, Sue, Angie (Roger), Jacque and Punkin; brothers, Ron (Val) and Joel (Gloria); many nieces, nephews and their children. CELEBRATION OF RANDY'S LIFE: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 2-4pm, at the Musette Bar, 6020 Maple St, Omaha, NE. To leave a condolence visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Randy Tharnish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.