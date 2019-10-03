Thallas, Juanita B. "Cush"

Thallas, Juanita B. "Cush" September 14, 1928 - September 30, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Born in Loveland, IA, to the late Glen and Nina Campbell. United in marriage to Herman L . Thallas, and spent 57 years together before his passing in 2002. Also preceded by son, Dugan Thallas, in 1978; great-grandson, Andrew Clary; great-granddaughter, Ashley R. Thallas; six siblings. Survived by grandchildren: Robin (Monte) Scubba, Tammy Thallas, Gary Dean Pleas, Stacy (Tom) Thomas, Angela (Bruce) Thurman; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Dillon) Rife; great-grandchildren: Raina Thallas, Talyn Wilke, Dillion Carter, Kaleb Banks, Landon Banks, Madison Thompson, Khadin Thiesen, Rylee Thallas, Colton Thompson, Apton Pleas; sister, June (Don) Browning. Juanita worked many years at Western Electric and will be missed by her family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, all at the funeral home. Interment: Ridgwood Cemetery. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

