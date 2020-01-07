Thacker, Janet M. Janet M. Thacker, age 70, passed away January 4, 2020. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on November 11, 1949 to the late Everett and Dorothy (O'Dell) Winters. Janet was a sign language interpreter for the Omaha Public Schools. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Thacker. Janet is survived by her children, Amanda Thacker (Bill Gass), David Thacker; the children's father, Pete Thacker; step-daughter, Jennifer Hansher; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION is 1pm to 3pm, on Saturday January 11, 2020 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Service information

Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
