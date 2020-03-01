Terry, William "Bill" E. August 17, 1940 - February 25, 2020 Fifty year member of Iron Workers Local 21. Survived by loving wife, Karen; children: Bill Jr., Michael, Robert, Shelly (Dave) Bates, Jim (Arlene) Churchill, and Cindy (Larry) Bradley; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded by best friend, Eddy Micheels. SERVICES: 11am Wednesday, March 4, at Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Humane Society and Siena Francis House. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Terry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.