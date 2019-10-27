Terrell, Robert R., Pastor Emeritus November 2, 1937 - October 24, 2019 Preceded in death by first wife, Mary Terrell; infant son, Cornell Terrell; parents, Otis and Zimmer Terrell; four brothers; two sisters; stepson, James Ross. Survived by wife, Tijiuana Secret-Terrell; two daughters, Repunzel and spouse and Rachel Wendy Terrell; stepson and daughter-in-law, Marcus and Thelisa Secret; stepson, Jimmy L Saunders; grandsons: Dexter, Emmanuel, Isaiah, and Dion; and granddaughter, Lashaba; sister-in-law, Jewel Terrell; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends; and his church family, the Grace Tabernacle Congregation. VISITATION/VIEWING: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Grace Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 1801 Cumming St., Omaha 68102. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11am at Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2318 N. 26th St., Omaha, 68111. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House, Open Door Mission, and Food Bank of the Heartland. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

