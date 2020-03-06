Terbovich, Tom February 24, 1952 - March 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Sam R. and Helen Terbovich; and brother, Donald Bennett. Survived by Jalae; children, Jennifer Faye Louise Zeitler, Ricky Tom Terbovich, Veronica Jo Bonilla and Rachel Diane Terbovich; 19 grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Lorraine Halac and Shirley Ruth Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, 68pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church (50th and Harrison Str). Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials requested to St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

