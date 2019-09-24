Telecky, Dennis R.

Telecky, Dennis R. June 12, 1937 - September 21, 2019 Dennis R. Telecky, 82, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2019. Dennis (aka Denny, aka Poompa) was born June 12, 1937 in Howells, NE, to Reynold Telecky and Matilda (LoPour). Upon graduation, Dennis married the love of his life, Karren J. Stuchlik. Dennis was known for his smile. He touched and impacted many people with his quiet, gentle strength. Celebrating Denny's life are his children: Denise Simpson, ReNee (John) Kaliff, Mark (Jill) Telecky and Rochelle (Brian) Senkbeil. Dennis was a talented athlete at Howells High School and went on to be an active youth coach. He was an excellent bowler, an avid golfer and a true die-hard Husker fan. Dennis was active in two Lincoln golf leagues, his neighborhood association, the Executive Club, The York Country Club (past president), Knights of Columbus, St. Peter's Parish and the meat industry. Poompa's pride and joy was his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren: Brandon (Jessica) Reetz, Austin (Danielle) Kaliff, Jamison (Samantha) Kaliff, Morgan (Brian) Gleason, Kiley (Clint) Benson, Korey (Joel) Frandsen, Kole (Kristie) Telecky, Amsley Senkbeil. Poompa was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Jaedon, Maxxen, Anakin, Britton, Bria, Riley, Tori, Rhett, Scout, Sage, Quinn, Miles, Scarlet, Maxwell, Kade and Mazley. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Karren; his two infant sisters; his brother, Marvin; and parents, Reynold and Matilda. VISITATION: Wednesday, September 25th, 56:30pm, at Butherus Maser & Love. A Rosary will follow at 7 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 26th, 10am, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences: bmlfh.com. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934

