Tejral, Thomas G. April 9, 1958 - November 10, 2019 Survived by wife, Pamela S.; sons: Travis G. (Sheri), Jason S. (Melissa), Lucas M. (Gina); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Ron. Family will receive friends Thursday, November 14th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, November 15th, at 10:30 at the West Center Chapel. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

