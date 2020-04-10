Tejkl, Harley J. Age 98 Harley J. Tejkl, of Stanton, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Stanton Health Center. A lifelong Stanton County Cattleman. Survivors include two sons, H. J. and Sendy Tejkl of Howells; Ron and Loretta Tejkl of Leigh; one brother, Loren and Marcelene Tejkl of Stanton. Private Funeral Services: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 10:30am, at New England Congregational United Church of Christ, Stanton, NE. Interment and Military Rites at Stanton Cemetery. Restricted Public Visitation: Friday, 36pm, at Church, under direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary Stanton, NE. Live webcasting for visitation and funeral will be available at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net. Online sympathies: www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net. Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary 804 Jackpine Street, Stanton, NE 68779 | 402-439-2109

