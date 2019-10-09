Tegels, Timothy D. February 10, 1965 - October 6, 2019 Died on Sunday,at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. A son of Joseph M. Tegels and Anita Mae (Wittry) Tegels, he was born on February 10, 1965. He grew up in Carroll, IA, and graduated from Kuemper Catholic in 1983. Following high school, he attended the University of Northern Iowa, and graduated in 1988. During his high school years many would remember him playing baseball and singing in musicals and in the choir. He had a beautiful voice and sang in over 100 weddings. His love for music continued while he was in college and sang in the Men's Glee Club and traveled all over Europe twice. His favorite country was Austria. Most recently Tim worked at Prime Communication, Inc. in Elkhorn, NE as Procurement Manager. Tim is survived by his wife, Jill (Tiefenthaler) Tegels; son, Max Tegels, Gretna, NE; mother, Anita Mae Tegels, Carroll, IA; sisters, LuAnn Vanderheiden (Randy), Glidden, IA; Karen Wood (Bob), Fort Dodge, IA; brothers, Bob Tegels (Cathi), St Louis, MO; Dick Tegels, Carroll, IA; Ken Tegels (Kathy), Atlantic, IA; and Jerry Tegels (Shelley), Ankeny, IA; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph M Tegels. VISITATION: 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, Thursday, October 10th St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 508 Angus Street, Gretna, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am, Friday, October 11th also at the Church with the Revs. Father Gregory Baxter, Father Rich Adam and Father Lawrence McCarty to concelebrate the Service. A luncheon to follow. Private Interment with family will take place at St. Francis Cemetery, Maple River, IA at a later date. Memorials can be directed to: Nebraska Cancer Specialists (NSC) Hope Foundation or Max Tegels Education Fund (Checks can be made out to: Max Tegels and mailed to First National Bank of Omaha, 8311 S. 167th Street, Omaha, NE 68136). Family and Close Friends are invited to Celebrate the Life of Tim Tegels on Friday, October 11th, from 2-5pm. Please dress casual, as the location is in a barn Tim selected. Please park your cars on the west side parking lot of Union Bank and Trust Sports Complex (UBT) in Elkhorn, NE and a shuttle van will take you approximately one mile to the barn. The address to park is 21015 Cumberland Drive, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Look for signs. No parking is allowed at the private barn. Tim's family would like to express much appreciation to all the doctors and nurses at the following centers and hospitals, for their wisdom, support and comfort all these years during our journey: Nebraska Cancer Specialists, Urology Cancer Center, CHI Hospitals, Methodist Hospital and VNA Hospice Care. We are forever grateful. Tim was very special to many people and he will be in our hearts forever! ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
