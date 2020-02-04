Tedder, Mary A. "Pat" March 27, 1935 - February 2, 2020 Age 84. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas; daughter, Kathy Bullard; and mother, Anne Regele. Survived by son, Dale Tedder (Lori); daughters, Debra McIntosh (Hal) and Karen Christensen (Steve); son-in-law, Jim Bullard; eight grandsons; and 10 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, February 6th, at 10:30am at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tedder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.