Teague, Barbara Ann (Leifert)

Teague, Barbara Ann (Leifert) September 5, 1933 - May 8, 2020 Barbara, age 86, of Lincoln, formerly of Fremont and Omaha, passed away on May 8th, 2020. Barb was born September 5th, 1933 to Hazel and Martin Leifert of Oakland, NE. Barb graduated from Oakland High School in 1951. On February 14th, 1954 she married Teddy A. Teague. Barbara was a longtime employee of Omaha Public Schools where she worked as a secretary to the Principal at Lewis and Clark Junior High and Northwest High School. Barb retired from OPS and Mutual of Omaha in 1993. Barb and Ted enjoyed spending their winters in Bullhead City, AZ. Barb was passionate for her family and friends. Barb's hobbies included dancing, travel, and supporting UNL basketball and football. Barb was known for her enthusiastic and fun-loving personality. She will be greatly missed by all who have known and loved her. Barb is survived by: husband, Ted Teague; son, Gregory Teague and wife, Dawn Teague; grandchildren, Celia, Cassandra, and Cherie Teague; and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Claire Leifert. Barb's celebration of life will be held on May 23rd at 2pm at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Oakland, NE for family. Barb donated her body to the Anatomical Board of Nebraska through UNMC. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 201 N. Davis Ave. Oakland, NE 68045.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Teague as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.