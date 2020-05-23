Taylor, William

Taylor, William July 3, 1929 - May 15, 2020 He was born July 3rd, 1929 and died in his home on Wednesday, May,15th. He is survived by wife, Wilma Taylor; daughter, LeAnne Koleski; and son, Paul (Lillian) Taylor; nine grandchildren. SERVICES June 30th. Memorials to Tri Community Methodist Church, Omaha.

