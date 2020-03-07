Taylor, Vernita March 2, 2020 Sons, Alvin Taylor, Stanley Taylor; daughter, Judy Hunter (Harold); grandchildren, Contessa Flemings, Brandon Taylor, Atticus Taylor; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Geraldine Wesley, Marcia Renfrow. Host of family an abundance of friends. VIEWING: Monday, March 9th at 10am, with SERVICE following at 11am, St. Benedict The Moor, 2423 Grant St.

