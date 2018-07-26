Taylor, Vaughn A. Dec 12, 1963 - Jul 8, 2018 Age 54, of Omaha. Survived by daughter, Ashley Taylor; sons, Adrian, Anthony, Kaine, and Johnny Taylor; brother, Dennis; and many other relatives and friends. Burial will take place at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. To leave a condolence, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

