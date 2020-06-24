Taylor, Thomas H. Jr. Age 76 - June 17, 2020 Survived by wife, Evelyn Taylor, Lincoln, NE; son, Thomas H. (Shannon) Taylor III; daughter, Felicia (James) Vasser, Omaha; sisters: Henrietta (Bill) Knight, Olympia, WA; Jeanetta Owens, Costa Rica; Kim Taylor, Elizabeth, NC; six grandchildren, one great-grand; nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION: 10am Friday, Church; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street | 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Taylor, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.