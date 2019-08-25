Taylor, Kenneth E.

Taylor, Kenneth E. April 7, 1937 - August 21, 2019 Kenneth E. Taylor, age 82, of Council Bluffs IA, passed away on August 21, 2019, at Risen Son Christian Village. Kenneth was born on April 7, 1937 in Omaha, to the late Dean and Hazel (Bell) Taylor. He was a graduate of Irvington High School, and was united in marriage to Julia Jensen in Omaha, on December 6, 1958. Kenneth worked for the City of Omaha in the Planning Department, where he retired. He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jack; and sisters, Donna and Carole. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Julia Taylor of Council Bluffs; sons: Dan and wife Gina of Arizona, Jeff and wife Michelle of Kentucky, and Dr. Robert and wife Jennifer of Omaha; and six grandchildren. VISITATION with the family Tuesday from 5:30-7:30pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am, Saint John Lutheran Church, followed by Luncheon at the Church Hall. INTERMENT: 2pm, Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to the Church preferred. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

