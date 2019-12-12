Taylor, Jim D. Jr. November 16, 1951 - December 9, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Michael E. Taylor; mother, Donna Taylor; and brother, Rick. Survived by wife, Janice A. Taylor; son, Jeremiah Taylor (Holly); granddaughter, Mikala; father, Jim D. Taylor, Sr.; sister, Deb Frederick (Mark); other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 12th form 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, December 13th, 10:30am, Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q. St.). INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

