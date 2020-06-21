Taylor, James R. April 24, 1936 - June 15, 2020 Bennington. Survived by wife, Isobel; children, Carol Medina, Bob (Brenda) Taylor; grandchildren, Charles (Brittany) Bridgeford, Taylor (Levi) Dale, David Taylor, Marissa Taylor; 3 great grandchildren. Retired from USAF and from MUD. VISITATION Thursday 5-6:30pm with SERVICE at 6:30pm at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to NE Order Of The Eastern Star Service and Therapy Dog Program or Northwest Hills United Church of Christ. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.