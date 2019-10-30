Taylor, Grace Virginia (Gotschall) October 27, 1919 - October 26, 2019 Survived by daughters, Linda Trone and Karen Elsasser (Bob) of Columbus; grandsons, Michael Elsasser (Wendy) of Austin, TX; David Elsasser (Holly) of Peoria, AZ; Tim Elsasser (Susie) of Riverview, FL; and 4 great-grandchildren. SERVICES: Friday at United Methodist Church in Atkinson, NE casual Husker attire.11:30 Tailgate Lunch, 1:00 Funeral.

