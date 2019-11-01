Taylor, Gerald L. "Jerry" April 25, 1954 - October 27, 2019 Age 65, of Fort alhoun, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Jessie and Ruth Taylor. Survived by wife, Cathy Taylor, Ft. Calhoun, NE; daughter, Tammie Henricksen, Blair, NE; son, Gerald Taylor Jr., Ft. Calhoun; sisters, Nellie Costello, Phoenix, AZ, Joyce Kay, Omaha; brother, Robert Taylor, Blair; sister, Susie Miller, Ft. Calhoun; brother, James Taylor, Omaha; sisters, Caroline Earwood, Ft. Calhoun, Kathy Masloskie, Omaha; grandchildren, Christopher Lopez, Gerald Taylor III, Alisa Taylor and Owen Robinson. NO VISITATION. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Fort Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials suggested to The Taylor Family. sievers-sprick funeral home Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

