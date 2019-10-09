Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Storms may produce some hail. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.