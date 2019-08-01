Taylor, Darlene F. July 1, 1941 - July 26, 2019 Darlene F. Taylor, age 78 of Omaha, passed away on July 26, 2019. She was born in Omaha, NE, on July 1, 1941 to Nathaniel Daniels and Marion Williams, both of whom have preceded her in death along with her sister Mable Eggland and brother Homer Daniels. Darlene is survived by her sisters, Ada Ware and Paula Daniels; sons, Christopher (Maureen), Jeffery; daughter, Dawn (John, grandchildren: Nikole (Andrew) Taylor-Stroud, April, Mariah and Benjamin; great-grandchildren: (Nikole) Cristian, NeLeiah, Malakaih and Julian; and a host of other relatives and friends. Darlene was an OPS employee who retired in 2015. VISITATION: 3-5pm Friday, August 2, 2019, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10am-1pm Friday, September 6, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection, 3004 Belvedere Blvd., Omaha, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

