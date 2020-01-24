Taulborg, Bernard P. "Bernie" July 15, 1929 - January 21, 2020 Bernie was always an eager business person. Living at 24th & Cuming in the 3rd grade he sold paper flowers at the Trocadero Bar on 20th & Cuming until his mother found out. Then in 4th and 6th grade he made a shoe shine box to shine shoes of people coming out of the theaters on 16th Street. Bernie attended four grade schools - it was difficult times. At age 18 he took a job at Omaha Towel Supply and delivered towels in Iowa and Omaha. He learned to drive on a one ton dual wheel panel truck. The company wanted him to be route supervisor. He married Janice at age 19 in 1949 and was drafted in 1952 and saw active duty in Korea, in the famous 25th Division. He was with the 155th Field Artillery, coordinating as to where to fire artillery. He made Sgt. When Bernie was discharged he went into partnership with his brother, John in 1956. Being one of the pioneers of apartment building in Omaha at that time. In 1968 he developed Richland Park Apt Complex on 116th & West Dodge, which was considered country at the time! From 1956 to 1997 he was still actively developing land and building. He was a member of Metropolitan Builders Assoc. and President of the Apt. Council in 1975. He had a Real Estate and Broker's license from 1964 to 1998. He was also on the Board of Directors at North Side Bank. In 1966 he became a 32nd degree Mason and joined the Scottish Rite and Tangier Temple Shrine and was actively involved with The Cycle Patrol to date. He was a strong believer in the works of Shrine Hospitals and also was a lover of restoring antique automobiles. He donated 137 of his collection to Kearney Nebraska Museum. He showed the cars at his home and people came through and put money in Shrine Hospital buckets amounting to over $10,000! In his retirement he built over 120 large birdhouses, small ones too - all his own designs. Preceded in death by son, Jeffrey Lee; brothers: John and Gene. Survived by loving wife, Janice; children: Craig (Brenda) Taulborg, Carol (John) Clark, Chris (Bonnie) Taulborg; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren. SERVICES: 11am Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tangier Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
