Tatreau, Ronald J. July 1, 1953 - November 30, 2019 Age 66 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Pearl Tatreau. Survived by wife of 43 years, Donna Tatreau; daughters: Melissa (Chris) Holtmeier, and Rebecca (Alan) King; grandchildren: Ella Joy, and Alan Michael; brother John Tatreau; sister, Sharon (Earl) Gardner; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of Ron's Life: Wednesday, December 4, at 11am, with VISITATION beginning at 9:30am, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel. Interment in Forest Lawn. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-391-2171

