Tarver, Mae Della

Tarver, Mae Della September 28, 1924 - September 8, 2019 Mae Della Tarver, often known fondly as Mema by her grandchildren, was born in Camden, Arkansas, September 28, 1924. Mae went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2019. She was united in marriage to Howard William Tarver on February 13, 1957 and from their union six children were born. From a previous relationship, she had one son. Mae leaves to mourn her children: Conrad McSwain of Omaha; Suzanne Tarver Vincent (James) of Harvey, LA; Howard Tarver, Barbara Tarver, Milton Tarver (Lisa) of Omaha; John Tarver (Barbara) of Dumfries, VA; and Caroline Tarver of Austin, TX; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Luvenia Sanders and Margaret Rose; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. Tarver; her parents, Ardie and David Sherman; and a brother, Tradis Sherman. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: 9am Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, also at the mortuary. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.