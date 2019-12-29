Tarnick, Doris Jean September 3, 1935 - December 27, 2019. Doris was born in Osceola, NE to Barbara (Miller) and Thomas Prososki. When Doris was six, her parents moved the family to a farm near Fullerton, NE where Doris graduated from High School in 1952. She completed Secretarial College in Omaha, and on August 23, 1958, she married Raymond Tarnick. Doris is survived by their six children: Charles (Rose), Geri (Rob Schmid), Ranee (Greg Hellbusch), Jim (Kourtney), Aimee (Chris Chard), and Andrea; along with 14 grandchildren; her sister, Patricia Koza (Gene); and many other family members and friends. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Marvin; and sisters, Sally Haiar and Rose Yrkoski. VISITATION will be Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 3-5pm with a 5pm ROSARY and SRIPTURE SERVICE at St. Peter Catholic Church, 315 N Esther St, Fullerton, NE 68638. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 2nd, 10:30am at St Peter with Burial to follow in St Peter Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Ann's Altar Society of Fullerton, St. James Catholic Church of Omaha, or Josie Harper Hospice House Omaha. PALMER-SANTIN FUNERAL HOME 210 Irving St. Fullerton, NE 68638 308-536-2361
Tarnick, Doris Jean
