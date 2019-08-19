Tappe, Harold Age 84 Passed away at his home on August 15, 2019. He was a generous and hard working man of good humor, a caring husband and father, and an always loving grandpa. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 58 years; his son; and two terrific granddaughters.

