Tanner, Patricia June 19, 1954 - January 5, 2020 She was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest Tanner, Jr. Survived by parents, Emma Jean and Ernest Tanner; daughter, LaFonda Tanner; son, LaMarr Tanner (LaTera); brother, Donald Tanner (Charlene); sister, Jacqueline Tanner-Green; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. WAKE: 5-7pm Friday, January 10th, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: 9am Saturday, January 11th, Prince of Peace Church, 7818 Raven Oaks Dr. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

