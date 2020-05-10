Tanner, Daniel C.

Tanner, Daniel C. September 9, 1956 - May 5, 2020 Age 63, of Omaha. Dan retired from the Omaha Police Department after 20 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Allen and Shirley; sister, Sandra; and brother, Gary. Survived by wife, Michelle; daughter, Stephanie (Jonathan) Rubinfeld; son, Richard Tanner; step-daughter, Ashley (Josh) Hinrichs; granddaughter, Elana; brother, Scott (Colleen) Tanner; former wife, Ann Napravnik-Tanner; many other relatives and friends; and fur-babies, Leo and Max. VISITATION: Wednesday, May 13, 5-8pm (with social distancing) at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION of DAN'S LIFE: Thursday, May 14, 10:30am (with social distancing) at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. To live stream the service or for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

