Tangeman, Vonnie Ervin

Tangeman, Vonnie Ervin Council Bluffs, IA. Died on February 7, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs. He was born in Laurel, NE on April 2, 1938 to the late Willard and Mabel (Brasch) Tangeman. Mr. Tangeman had been an Industrial Arts teacher at AL in Council Bluffs for 34 years, retiring in 1996. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Tangeman; sons, Vincent (Dawn) Tangeman and Scott (Rebecca) Tangeman of Council Bluffs; daughter, Beth (Steven) Swain of Redington Beach, FL; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Donnie (Lois) Tangeman of Wausa, NE. Vonnie graduated from Laurel Public High School in 1956. He received his Undergraduate Degree and Masters Degree from Nebraska State Teachers College in Wayne, NE. He had been a member of the Kanesville Kiwanis Club, and a district Advisor for Key Club. He had also been on the Westfair Board and planted many trees on the premises. Mr. Tangeman will be Cremated and No Services held. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Vonnie Tangeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.