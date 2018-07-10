Tamisiea, Norma S. Age 85 Norma S. Tamisiea, of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away on July 6, 2018 at Community Memorial Hospital in Missouri Valley. Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Frances; sisters and brothers. Survivors include daughter, Susan Carter and husband Kenneth of Council Bluffs, IA; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Weldon of Mondamin, IA; grandchildren: Marie Carter, Dakota Tamisiea, Ben Tamisiea; sisters: Lorraine Thallas of Blair, NE; Linda Coddington of Missouri Valley, IA; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, from 6-8pm, on at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Hennessey Funeral Home. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME Missouri Valley, IA 712-642-2745
