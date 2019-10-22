Tamisiea, Anna Barbara

Tamisiea, Anna Barbara August 9, 1940 - October 20, 2019 Anna Barbara Tamisiea, age 79, of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away October 20, 2019. She was born August 9, 1940 in Omaha, NE, to Theodore and Anna Rupp, and into a family including eight other brothers and sisters. She graduated from Omaha South High School, and went on to live in Sarasota, FL, and Nashville, TN, while singing and entertaining with country music acts, including the Tommy Overstreet Band. She returned to the Midwest, where she worked as an accountant for Peat Marwick now KPMG in Omaha NE. Later she worked with the Bellevue Public Schools. She married Robert Tamisiea Sr. in 1979, and raised two sons, Robert II and Theodore. Anna was preceded in death by her father, Theodore; and mother, Anna; as well as by her three brothers, Arthur, Donald, Robert; and five sisters, Dorothy Jane, Arlene, Betty Ann Stark, Shirley Bowen, Eleanor Schiro. She is survived by her husband, Robert Sr.; and sons, Robert II (fianc�e Amanda) and Theodore (Katie); as well as a stepdaughter, Betsy (Kevin). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Avarie, Maren, Sienna, Allison, John, Natalie; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday, from 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 11am, at St Mark Lutheran Church, 1821 N. 90th Street, Omaha, NE. INTERMENT: Frazier Cemetery at 2:30pm. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.