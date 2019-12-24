Talamante, Noemi M.

Talamante, Noemi M. February 14, 1933 - December 23, 2019 Loving Mother, Nana and Friend. Preceded in death by husband, Pastor Max Talamante; and son, Jonathan Keith Talamante. Survived by son, Max Talamante; grandson, Caleb; brother, Dan Morales (Mercy). Family will receive friends Thursday, December 26th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, December 27th, 1pm, Dream City Church (8433 W Center Rd.) INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

